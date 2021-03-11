Local church works to help kids get their school work done

Lexington Public Library: National Library Week 4/7/2021
WTVQ Lexington, KY
Anne Gay Donworth from Lexington Public Library joins us for National Library week and how they have expanded their services well..
Place at 6.
A local church is helping kids get their school work done.
The bridge church in terre haute is offering free wi-fi for students on mondays.
Vigo county middle and high schools have remote learning every monday.
The church also serves the students free lunch.
Anne Gay Donworth from Lexington Public Library joins us for National Library week and how they have expanded their services well..
KQ2 6 pm News 3/29/20