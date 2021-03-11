Skip to main content
Local church works to help kids get their school work done

A local church is helping kids get their school work done.

The bridge church in terre haute is offering free wi-fi for students on mondays.

Vigo county middle and high schools have remote learning every monday.

The church also serves the students free lunch.

