City of Moss Point honors educator Dr. Willie C. Williams

Williams, a retired educator who was murdered in his home in 2016.

- news 25's sabria reid takes us- to charlotte hyatt elementary - school, to his street dedicatio- ceremony.

- - not everyone gets to have a - street named after them.- however on his heavenly - birthday, friends, family - and community leaders came out- to honor dr.willie- c.williams and unveil the stree- named after a man who meant - so much to so many.

- glennie williams, willie- williams sister - "he impacted and touched everybody from the students to- the parents to the- families and then as it extends- from that to the community."

Dr.williams retired after 32- - - years as an educator in the mos- point school district.- his street sign is located at - charlotte hyatt elementary, - where he was once the principal- street signs resemble history,- honor and legacy of an- individual and dr.w.

C.

William- street reminds the community- education is a means to a brigh- future.

- larry g hawkins, pastor union - baptist church: - "people need to know that there's hope , there's still a- way out, there's a way up - there's a way through by being- educated.

- on august 17th, 2016 williams - was stabbed over 50 times and - found - dead at his moss point home.- he was 64 years old.- the city of moss points hopes t- continue to educate and lead- youth in a positive direction.- sabria reid, news 25: - "a street sign is just the beginning for the legacy of dr.- willie c.

Williams the city of- moss point hopes to create a- community center and a cultural- - - - center honoring his name on his- street."

Mayor pro temp david chapman- tells news 25, educating moss - point youth is one way to comba- violence in the area.

- david chapman, alderman at- large, mayor pro temp of the- city of moss point: - "we'd like to remember him for the outreach that he had and- we'd like to take - that example and spread that- outreach with programs that - might be beneficial to- our youth.- "we can do after school learning, summer programs for - our kids i think it will- be a tribute to our legacy.

- dr.williams planted seeds of- responsibility within his - students and his street sign is- a symbol of the difference he - made in children's lives throug- education.- in moss point, sabria reid, new- 25.