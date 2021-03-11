COVID-19 - one year later

Looking back at the last year, almost every aspect of life has been impacted.

But not all of those impacts have been negative.

One local business has been doing exceptionally well.

"federal coffee and fine foods" opened in downtown terre haute in september of 20-20.

Now they are already expanding.

They credit much of their success to the help they received from the "indiana small business development center".

" i would encourage anyone who is operating a small business right now, if your doing well or your struggling, or your trying to plan what you are going to do next.

To reach out to them."

The "indiana small business development center" has connected businesses... like federal coffee with covid-19 resources.

We've put more about the center's services at wthi tv dot com.

