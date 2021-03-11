Chattanooga Mayor's Race

They have similar backgrounds, but we found different visions from Chattanooga Mayor candidates Tim Kelly and Kim White.

While tim kelly and kim white received a majority of the votes, there are still about 11 thousand voters to convince.

Kim white and tim kelly both claim to have grown up in chattanooga and have experience within the world of business and non-profits.

Despite these similarities, their approaches to education, covid-19, and business development are distinct.

"i look at the 16 different youth and development centers that we have throughout our city."

Kim white suggests these yfd centers should be readily available for hamilton county students.

"having things like after school programming, reading programs. they could have been set up as virtual learning centers during covid."

Tim kelly advocates for the minimum wage for head start teachers should be increased to 15 dollars.

"k though 12 funding is the responsibility of the county but early childhood education is a place where only really the city can play.

The critical part that the city can play is to really support the k through 12 system by making sure kids are coming into to kindegarten in the best shape possible."

The candidates approach to handling the covid-19 pandemic varies as well.

"i would appoint a director for community health and really begin to rollout vaccines and the availability of vaccines in more common places like yfd and community centers and other places where we can accelerate the pace of vaccinations."

White wants local businesses to come out stronger on the other side of the pandemic.

"small and medium size businessare really hurting.

We've lost so many of those.

We will have an office of small business support that really goes out into the community.

Making sure we identify what resources they need and bring those to them."

Kelly also referenced his one stop shop program for local businesses.

White says vaccine rollout is on her agenda.

Several candidates have already announced their endorsement for tim kelly but with third place candidate wade hinton earning over 6 thousand votes, his endorsement could play a key role in which candidate becomes chattanooga's next mayor.

