Twisted Waffle Part 2

I'm.

Thistle is so good.

You were right like the seasoning like, oh, my gosh, you can't tell me this is a secret.

I can't tell you my wife would kill me if she if i told you, but we do take our time.

And that was another thing in our laboratory at the house.

Okay we gotta make not right.

Not right.

We fried chicken for hours one night and factor that we kept going until we got it right until this moment my wife does not.

Shared with the staff.

She's not ready and then, um, way she littering makes the season for both shops and break.

Make sure she makes up both shots.

Oh really quick before we go, what's your address?

People confined you 6 16, south louis st.

New iberia, louisiana.

We're right next door to pizza hut!

You'll see it.

Twister waffle.

This is the symbol and our grand opening is this sunday from 10 to 7?

They'll be spacewalks picture taking.

On its festival setting.

So come on out.

We moved everything.

I'll do it for sunday.

Awesome orly!

No, thank you so much for joining us very