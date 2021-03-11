Trace Fatal

Skip to main content
Friday, March 19, 2021

Credit: WCBI
A Boonville man and his granddaughter are dead after a Saturday wreck on the Natchez Trace Parkway.

Rangers say 73 year old johnie p nichols and 3 members of his family were heading south on the parkway when his pickup drifted across the center line and hit a bridge.

The truck then flipped over the bridge into a creek and became submerged.

Nichols son and daughter in law were able to escape but nichols and his three and a half year old granddaughter were trapped in the wreckage.

Rangers say it is likely the two died from drowning.

The wreck happened at milepost 152 near kosciusko in attala county.

