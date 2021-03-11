Relief money could be seen by the end of the month, some families need it now

The $1,400 checks approved by the House could be seen as early as the end of the month.

Francean Kennedy is a mother of two, and for her family, like many other American families, are struggling through this pandemic.

But how much -- if any -- will go to you.

$1,400 dollars as a one lump sum is how much many americans can expect -- but it's only if you make less than $75,000 a year.

If you make more than $80,000 you don't get anything.

Couples with a combined income of less than $150,000 will get double the money at $2,800.

Today i spoke to some who feel the money isn't being distributed properly -- and also a family who right now -- said this is a lifeline.

"like way before the pandemic we had food insecurities, and then when the pandemic hit, it increased those a lot."

Francean kennedy is a mother of two, matthew the playful one and angelina the artist.

"i would always buy food with my extra money, because i want to make sure my kids have enough food to eat.

I don't ever want them to worry about being hungry or hunger."

The kennedy's are unique, but one thing they share with other families is the struggle through the pandemic.

"it would help, but a lot of people are thinking about buying material things, i'm thinking about buying something more affordable."

Kennedy says she'll use some of the relief money to pay off big bills like her car.

It's a big expense and she hopes people will use the money on something just as important.

"i could pay off my car, cause i'm only $900 left on my car, and then i won't have to pay that bill anymore.

It's kind of exciting too because i've never owned a really good car."

(laughter) some people feel the bill gives too much money out.

"i don't think it's a good thing.

There are people out there that are suffering, those people absolutely need the money to feed their families.

Obviously i can't send it back.

But i think that's money that's wasted.

Still have a job, still can pay for things, we don't need it."

"it's not but, it is what it is.

It's a blessing, it's more than i have.

My account has $5.32.

That's more than i have and that's a blessing, so i appreciate it.

I'm gonna stretch it as much as i can."

And as if matters couldn't get any worse.

"i'm employed until the end of march.

I'm gonna have to quit my job because i can't afford to live here, and it's crazy because i have two degrees and i can't find a good job."

"a lot of people that are like me low income, we seem happy and stuff it's because we learned to appreciate the little things.

We learn to appreciate what we have, and if we get something, it's christmas for us."

