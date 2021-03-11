Man spotted riding horse as he walks dog in Chinese city

A man was spotted riding a horse while walking his dog on a road in southern China.

The video, filmed in the city of Foshan in Guangdong Province on March 5, shows a man named Tan on horseback while walking his dog around the city.

After receiving a report, the police went to stop Tan and told him off.

