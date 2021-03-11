A man was spotted riding a horse while walking his dog on a road in southern China.
Man spotted riding horse as he walks dog in Chinese city
Credit: Newsflare STUDIODuration: 00:33s 0 shares 1 views
A man was spotted riding a horse while walking his dog on a road in southern China.
The video, filmed in the city of Foshan in Guangdong Province on March 5, shows a man named Tan on horseback while walking his dog around the city.
After receiving a report, the police went to stop Tan and told him off.
The video was provided by local media with permission.