CM Uddhav Thackeray takes 1st jab of COVID-19 vaccine

As the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive is underway in country, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on March 11 took first shot of COVID-19 vaccine at a hospital in Mumbai.

Thackeray will receive the second shot of the vaccine after some weeks.

The Maharashtra Chief Minister administered the first shot as the country's vaccination campaign has been widened to include people above age 60, and those who are 45 or more and suffering from certain medical conditions.

PM Modi flagged-off the first phase of the pan-India roll out of the COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16, 2021.

The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination has crossed 2.3 crores coverage, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on March 09.