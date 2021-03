Movie Review - Roohi | Rajkummar Janhvi Varun | Dinesh Vijan | Hardik Mehta |

Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma starrer horror comedy film Roohi has been released.

This film has passed to impress the audience.

Comic timing and punch lines are the highlights of the film.

Performances are impressive, but the overdramatic story can/may irritate you.