There was a large deployment of police forces in Lyon, France, on Wednesday (March 10) after clashes erupted in the neighbourhood of Mermoz.

The violence erupted after a 13-year-old was left in a critical condition following a scooter crash.

According to local media, several police sources said there was no police chase and the crash was an "accident." An investigation is underway.