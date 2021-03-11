Skip to main content
Thursday, March 11, 2021

Traffic disrupted as flooding clean up begins in Hawaii, US

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 01:43s 0 shares 1 views
Huge queues of vehicles were spotted in O'ahu, Hawaii, as severe flooding disrupted traffic.

Footage filmed on March 9 shows residents attempting to clear debris from outside their homes.

The filmer also explained how he was sat in traffic for at least 30 minutes and didn't see any movement from the other direction.

