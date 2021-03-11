Watch: Mamata Banerjee appeals for calm from hospital; gives update on health

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee released a video message, a day after she was allegedly attacked in Nandigram.

In the message from the hospital, the Bengal CM urged people to be calm and exercise restraint.

The TMC supremo added that she won’t reschedule her election work for the injury.

"I will request everyone to be calm and exercise restraint.

Don't do anything that may cause inconvenience to others.

I hope to get back to my work within two to three days," she said.

Mamata’s video message was shared on Twitter by All India Trinamool Congress on Thursday.

Following incident, Mamata was brought to Kolkata's SSKM hospital through green corridor.

SSKM director Monimoy Banerjee said Mamata has a severe bone injury in her left ankle.

Mamata's video comes after TMC workers blocked trains to protest against the alleged attack.