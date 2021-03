Police continue to search site where body was found in Kent

A significant police presence remains at a site in Kent where officers continue to investigate the disappearance of Sarah Everard.

Human remains were found in woodlands near Ashford yesterday.

A serving police officer is being questioned on suspicion of the 33-year-old's kidnap and murder.

Report by Blairm.

