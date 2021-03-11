CM Mamata appeals to maintain peace, says will resume work in next 2-3 days

In a self made video, Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee on March 11 requested people to maintain peace in the state and informed that she will resume work in next 2-3 days.

"I sustained injuries in hand, leg and ligament.

I was standing near the car when I was pushed against it, yesterday.

I am on medication and will soon leave from Kolkata.

I request everybody to maintain peace and refrain from doing anything that can cause inconvenience to anybody.

I will resume work in next 2-3 days," CM Mamata said.

CM Banerjee on March 10 suffered injury after being allegedly 'pushed' by few persons in Nandigram.

She's currently admitted at IPGMER and SSKM Hospital in Kolkata.