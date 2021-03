Suvendu Adhikari offers prayers at Sonachura Trilokeshwar Temple in WB

Ahead of West Bengal Assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari visited Sonachura Trilokeshwar Temple in East Midnapore on March 11.

He offered prayers at the temple.

Bengal Assembly elections will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29.

The counting of votes will take place on May 2.