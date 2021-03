President Biden first prime-time address of his presidency is tonight

Biden will use his first prime-time address since taking office to steer the nation toward a hungered-for sentiment — hope.

THE PRESIDENT ALSO EXPECTED TOTOUCH ON THE MASSIVE ONE-POINT-NINE TRILLIOR DOLALRRELIEF BILL -- RECENTLY PASSEDBY THE HOUSE OFREPRESENTATIVES.

NOREPUBLICANS VOTED IN FAVOR OFTHE BILL AND ONE DEMOCRATVOTED AGAINST THE MEASURE.

THE'AMERICAN RESCUE PLAN'INCLUDES JOBLESS BENEFITS,MONEY FOR SCHOOLS AND14-HUNDRED DOLLAR DIRECTPAYMENTS.

PRESIDENT BIDEN ISEXPECTED TO SIGN THE BILLDURING A WHITE HOUSE CEREMONYTOMORROW.

WHITE HOUSEOFFICIALS SAY THEY HOPE TOSTART SENDING THE PAYMENTS OBY THE END OF THE MO