Yorkie vigorously demands treats using talking buttons

Waffles can be a very demanding Yorkshire Terrier.

His owner is teaching him to talk using voice activated buttons.

In this video he has a button for 'Treat' and a button for 'Now'.

He had just finished his dinner when he used the buttons to demand a treat.

He could see that his owner had the treat in her hand and when she doesn't respond he begins to have a meltdown as he growls in frustration and keeps hitting the 'Treat' button.

She is trying to teach him how to put words in a simple sentence so asks him when he wants it.

When she doesn't immediately give him a treat he then uses the next button to demand "Now", then he finally gets a well deserved treat!