Under the Hood: Belts and Hoses 3/11/2021

S & S Tire Manager James O'Daniel talks about checking and replacing your belts and hoses

Want to talk to you about belts and hoses, and the importance of checking those belts and hoses and why we need to.

Belts and hoses are critical components to keeping yourengine and your car on the road.

Failure of these components could lead toseveral things, overheating of the engine, loss of power steering, or even lossof your electrical system.

James: in order toavoid a critical catastrophe, let's first start out by showing you how to checkthe belts.

To first start out, make sure your engine's turned off and it's at acool temperature and then grab a flashlight.

When checking the belts you wantto look for a cracked belt or a fraying on the edges.

You also want to checkthe tension of the belt.

A belt that's too loose will cause squealing orchirping when first start up.

These things will cause a belt to eventuallybreak which will stop what we talked about previously and disabling yourvehicle.

James: next wewant to check the hoses.

When checking the hoses you want to look for anyleaks, cracks, splits, or blistering of the hoses.

These can all lead to aserious problem down the road.

Other symptoms you may have noticed even priorto visual inspection would be leaking fluid under the vehicle, steam comingfrom under the hood, or even as squealing from the engine area.

These are allsigns that you need to have them checked.

We recommend checking the belts andhoses at every oil change interval.

If you notice any of these issues bring itin and let us check it out.

I'm james with s and s tire and that's your tip ofthe day from under the hood.

