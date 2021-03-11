Cocaine Bear Movie GMK 031121

The story of Kentucky's legendary "Cocaine Bear" is being made into a movie.

According to variety magazine.... actress and producer elizabeth banks is directing the movie called "cocaine bear"

actress elizabeth banks to direct which is described as quote: "character-driven thriller inspired by true events that took place in kentucky in 19-85" those events invovled a former lexington officer who smuggled $15 million worth of cocaine he threw out of a plane over georgia.... then parachuted to his death over kentucky.

A black bear found the cocaine... ate it... and died of an overdose.

The story is chronicled in the bestsellling book " the bluegrass conspiracy."

The taxidermied bear is now owned by the lexington business..

There is no word on a release date for "cocaine bear."