Once you turn your computer off for the day, keep it off.

One thing you can do is leave your work for when you're on the clock.

It's been a year since most of our every day activities have turned virtual.

We rely on computers, tablets and smartphones now, more than ever before.

Think of taking a walk outside or petting your neighbors dog.

Those are some of the physical experiences that a lot of us are missing out on right now.

Feeling trapped is part of what being 'digitally burnt out' means.

Of course screens have connected us more with one another... but it's also taken away some of the experiences we're used to.

Ellen kehr with blue zones project albert lea recommends a few things to help bring that sense of normalcy back.

One ?

"*?

"* leave your work fo when you're actually on the clock.

That means when turn off the computer at night... don't turn it back on.

Two ?

"*- there's no need to respond to a phone call or email right away.

And three ?

"*?

"* connec face to face.

Kehr says that doesn't have to be with other people ?

"*?

"* it just means b the moment with "and really put that effort into as much face?

"*to?

"*face you can manage.

Because that's going to start bringing back the sensory, the other feelings of engagement that we have when we're with people instead of just connecting the way we are right now."

She argues that doing everything virtually during the pandemic has turned into a habit for most of us.

But it's up to us to not let that continue on afterwards.

While "digital burnout" is only a feeling you can have... it could potentially lead to anxiety or depression.

So that's why it's important to recognize the signs