Lee's Chicken Reopening 3/11/2021

Lee's president and CEO says 2 of the 3 locations in Lexington will reopen under new franchises.The Lee's on Richmond Road is expected to reopen within the next 3-6 months, while the Lee's on Boardwalk is expected to open by the end of the year.

Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken is reopening in Lexington after shutting down suddenly about a year and a half ago.

Famous recipe chicken... is reopening in lexington, after shutting down suddenly, about a year and half ago.

The chain closed without warning in the area..

In november 2019.

Employees showed up to work at one location, and found signs on the doors that said "closed for renovation."

According to the lexington herald- leader..

Lee's president and c-e- o...says two of the three locations in the city, will reopen under new franchisees.

The lee's on richmond road is expected to open in the next three to six months.

The location on boardwalk is expected to reopen by the