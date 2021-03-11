A look at the future of unemployment

In President Biden's American Rescue Plan, unemployment benefits get extended through September 6.

This time last year... olmsted county had a 2 point 7 unemployment rate.

Then it shot up to almost 10 percent by june.

Now... olmsted county is sitting at about 3 point 8 percent.

That's all according to the minnesota department of employment and economic development.

We now know people without a job will receive 300 bucks a week until september 6th.

On top of that... millions of 14 hundred dollar stimulus checks are being sent to americans ?

"*?

*- which will likely be the last one we see.

The executive director of workforce development incorporated tells me during the pandemic... a misconception is thinking there aren't any jobs available.

But the reality is there aren't enough working adults.

She says there's a high demand for a variety of sectors right now ?

"*?

"* from health care and manufacturers to transportatio n and the hospitality industry.

"in the workforce shortage that we've experienced in southeast minnesota, we need to have as many bodies we can to fill those careers.

So i think that's going to be one of our bigger challenges over the next year or two is addressing the workforce shortage and workforce participation rate versus solely unemployment rate."

She tells me an alarming number of parents have been pushed out of the work force during the pandemic.

A lot of fathers have been able to get back to work... but mothers have not.

