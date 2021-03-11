Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas to announce Oscar nominations

Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas took to Instagram to share that they will be announcing the Oscar nominations on March 15.
Priyanka and Nick also shared the news on social media in a video where the `Mary Kom` actor ended up making a little gaffe.
