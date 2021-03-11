Coroner ID's man found dead in apartment fire at Elevate Senior Living; Searching for next of kin

The Allen County Coroner’s Office is investigating an apartment fire that left one man dead Monday morning and is trying to contact his family members.

The scene.

We now have the name of a man found dead in a fort wayne apartment.fort wayne firefighters found 72 year old edmund burnette after they were called to the elevate senior living center.

Investigators say burnette's apartment manager checked on the apartment...burnette hadn't been seen for a few days.officials say there was evidence of a fire...including heavy smoke damage.burnette's cause of death is