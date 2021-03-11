Start Something Big: Bowl for Kids' Sake 2021

No matter what county you live in, the fundraiser is coming to a bowling alley near you!

With the annual Bowl for Kid's Sake fundraiser canceled last year, the Big Brothers Big Sisters need your help now more than ever!

Every week we like to check-in with the big brothers big sisters of northeast indiana..

Fox 55's brianna dahlquist tells us how they're swinging back against the pandemic by trying something different this year.

Since the 80's the annual fundraiser, bowl for kids sake has help the big brothers big sisters organization raise fund for match support and keep the program going.

Last year when the pandemic hit, it put the organization in a bind.

Chief executive officer josette rider announced their new strategy to keep the event going...in a safe way..

"we're announcing now that on june 22, we'll be hosting our annual bowl for kid's sake.

More importantly, all of those things come together to support raising funds for a non-fee for service program that screens and recruits volunteers."

Rider says kids need the organization now more than ever.

"we've always seen the population of young people that are struggling or missing a parent needing that extra support but now all children regardless of circumstance, need a mentor and someone to confide in."

Rider says all counties are welcome to participate and to ensure safety local alleys which are limited to 50 percent capacity.

She says she wants everyone to support their mission and have a good time wh ile doing so.

"more importantly for us, we just tell our volunteers to have fun.just go and have fun."

In fort wayne, i'm brianna dahlquist.

Fox 55 news.

