Best Seat in the House Charity Event | Morning Blend

Best Seat in the House Charity Event

Next guest this morning wha spotlight on seniors andthings for seniors as wellmorning from the Gulf Portthen we're also going to tcoming up a great event caus the details on that.

Bustart with you and we werewe got started here, and iyear for seniors.

So I lovseniors there in your commhow we were going to raisesome funds for the seniorfood pantry has been a reaof it.

But it's been wondejust a very small portionthings the foundation hasus some quick examples befwell over the past year, wsaid, a considerable amounthe community.

We were ablwater fountains that willbought new computers priorgetting started.

So thereat the senior center.

We hequipment for the senior cthat they do.

And those arand so those are the big trecently.

Obviously, thatI have not really heard anitems that are auctioned osummer of two thousand eigit out of my head becausemovers and shakers in townthink tank about how we coand we realized what we colocal artists.

We did.

Weand make it a piece of artour first auction in two tin two thousand twenty tothis year we end.

In two tWe gave it to the artistswhat they've done with theall over again.

Oh, they whave about a minute left.How can they bid on some odo they need to do?

Well,on down where you have a vright in downtown golf boaat five o'clock with a DJ.you can check it out on FaFacebook page called Bestthe other.

You can bid.

Nohave one coordinator who wbidder the day of the auctladies, thank you so much.I think that's another key