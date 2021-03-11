Instagram Releases Stripped-Down ‘Lite’ Version of Application

Instagram Lite has been released around the globe.

As of Wednesday, android users in 170 countries have access to the new version of the app.

According to Michelle Lourie, an Israel-based product manager for Facebook, Instagram Lite is meant for people with “storage constraints.” .

The application is designed to be more accessible to those with limited date, minimal phone storage or poor internet connection.

No matter where they are, people want to be entertained and inspired by those that they love … It’s difficult to do that on Instagram with an entry-level phone that has storage constraints, Michelle Lourie, via statement.

It requires only 2 MB to download, which is drastically less than the original version’s 30 MB size.

Instagram Lite is most notably missing some of the original data-rich features, such as animations and AR filters.

The application’s code is also offloaded into the cloud in order to minimize storage needs.

We wanted the Instagram experience to remain fast, high-quality and reliable, irrespective of the device, platform and network people are on, Tzach Hadar, Director of Product Management at Facebook Tel Aviv, via statement