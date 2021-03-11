covring south carolina

It struck the fukushima nuclear power plant fueling mechanism failed and melted and released deadly radiation into the area.

The particles aren't as dangerous any more.

There will be memorial today.

Jon: governor mcmaster praised house for passing bill letter to the general assembly said the bill would help prevent veto fraud and prevent the process and were they too inconsistent county to county.

Senator tim scott made a stop.

Meeting with community leaders, church and civic groups to see what each county is making it unique as part of the tour he listened to concerns county leaders had regarding the economy and schools.

Leah: that's not the only thing senator scott has been up to this week.

He and colleagues introduced bill for faith based foster care providers.

If passed it would protect child welfare providers discrimination over the religious beliefs.

Federal and state agencies that receive adoption ate specifically.

Teachers across the state will likely get annual raises this school year.

Wednesday house unanimously approved giving teachers step raises which are increases of several hundred dollars a year for each year service.

The proposal heading to governor mcmaster's desk.

> right now department of social services they are trying to hand out pandemic relief money and 10 percent of the addresses have been verified.

Dss actually giving a pandemic credit card that's called ebt cards to those students's families loaded with money.

So far only 50,000 people verified their correct addresses.

Dss says there's only a week left to verify the addresses.

Students who are virtual learners qualify for $6.82 sent every single day.

Adds up quickly especially knowing the extended school closures and folks learning virtually at the beginning of the school year.

But it is retro active.

So we will go all the way back to the month of september and that first amount that will be on the card will cover the terms of september through dece december 2020.

Jon: it is money that dates back to the beginning of the school year.

Just one child learning virtually for four months earn up $500 or more.

28,000 verified in berkeley county.

Leah: remember the program for south carolina restaurant to put that sticker on their door to show that were they following covid guidelines?

Officials tell us that they have learned it cost about 75,000 taxpayer dollars.

Back in june governor mcmaster announced the program.

Since then about 29% of south carolina restaurants signed up.

In conway there's one and while it is happy to receive covid safety signs they hung up customers don't seem to care.

No.

No one says anything.

Or they don't know what it is or what the symbol means.

Leah: probably don't even notice it.

We asked the restaurant and lodging association and says that 75,000 was a grant from the parks, tourism and recreation department and