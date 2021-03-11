Furious cobra gets stuck in mousetrap while sneaking around home in India

Dhaneswar Subudhi, a resident of Bhubaneswar in Odisha, woke up to a strange sound the night of March 7.

An Indian cobra was found stuck in a mousetrap after slithering in to look for rats to eat.

When he checked he found that a four-foot-long cobra was caught in a mousetrap he had set to catch rats.

Struggling to escape, the cobra had been dragging the mousetrap and making noise.

Subudhi called Snake Helpline for help, who sent a volunteer, Asis Kumar Behera, to rescue the cobra.

Behera took the cobra out of the small room along with the mousetrap and freed it by cutting open the mesh with pliers.

The four-feet-long snake was released in a nearby wild habitat.

Subhendu Mallik, General Secretary of Snake Helpline: "The snake could smell a trapped rat and slip into the mousetrap easily.

But after feeding, its stomach bulged and it was unable to get out.”