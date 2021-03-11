Rolling Hills Casino expands, looking to hire several employees

Action News Now reporter Jafet Serrato shows us the opportunities opening up.

A local casino resort has a big expansion in the works and that means it needs a lot of help.

(standup:) "rolling hills casino is expanding its facility adding four new restaurants here behind me.

Let me take you on a tour."

(nats: cutting device) this is not your typical construction site.

(nats: construction gadget) soon this space will transform into this.

(steve neely:) "when we open rock and brews in the middle of april we're going to have a brewery and a distillery.

There's less than five of those in the country that have both a brewery and distillery in the same roof."

Steve neely is the gm at rolling hills casino.

He tells me he's excitetd about what this means for his community.

"were in the process of adding over 100 jobs to our local economy!"

(nats) (standup:) "i'm here inside the restaurant as you can see it's under construction, but they're not just looking for cooks and waiters.

They're also looking to fill positions such as hr, marketing as well ..."

(steve neely:) "finance, we also have dealers that make great money from tips."

(andrew alejandre:) "it's a really exciting time to use this to boost our economy."

(nats) before that can happen crews have to finish construction.

(nats: forklift) and soon the building will be complete.

(standup:) "the expansion is at least 65- thousand square feet.

In corning jafet serrato action news now coverage you can count on!

The casino will host a job fair next wednesday.

The event will be held at 1 o clock in the afternoon until 6 p-m.

If you would like to know more about it, head to our website action news now dot com slash links.###