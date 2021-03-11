Names of women killed by male violence read out in Parliament

This is the moment Labour MP Jess Phillips reads out the names of women killed by men in the past 12 months.It took Phillips, who is shadow minister for domestic violence and safeguarding, four-and-a-half minutes to read out the 117 names of women killed in the UK where a man has been convicted or charged as the primary perpetrator.
Iraq: Justice For Survivors As Activists Overturn Taboos
By Qassim Khidhir*
In a historic decision, the Iraqi parliament passed a law on March 1 to provide reparations to..
Eurasia Review