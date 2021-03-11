KY COVID Boy 3/11/2021

Because of her son's experience with COVID Jill Hobbs, from McCracken County, is doing her part to raise awareness about COVID-19 challenges

C1 3 covid-19 pandemic can affect people both ways -- and that includes children.

Chris yu explains how a ten-year-old kentucky boy is handling those challenges.

jill hobbs mother pryce harper covid-19 patient

Bloodwork...and medication for pain.

The past week-plus has been a battle for 10-year-old pryce harper.

Jill hobbs/mother "as a mother, just sitting back, feeling completely helpless, watching your child suffer, not being able to do anything about it is just about the most brutal feeling you can have."

Pryce had covid-19 about a month ago.

Initially -- he only had mild symptoms. but he then developed mesenteric lymphadenitis -- an inflammation of the lymph nodes in the intestinal area.

Pryce harper/covid-19 patient "it felt like somebody was jabbing a knife in your stomach."

Mom jill hobbs says the condition has caused immense pain for her son -- so much so that he had to go to the e-r.

Jill hobbs/mother "it has been the most humbling experience, truly, to have people that you don't even know going to church and putting your son's name on their prayer list."

Fortunately -- pryce has since been released from the hospital.

Pryce harper/covid-19 patient "there's no place like home."

While pryce is dealing with the physical toll of covid-19... jill is also worried about his emotional state.

She says pryce has shown anxiety about going back to school.... after months of virtual learning.

Jill hobbs/mother "physical panic attacks, vomiting right before we have to leave."

Jill hopes sharing her son's story can raise awareness for other parents.... and show how proud she is of him.

Jill hobbs/mother "he was so brave and so strong.

And i think if anything's going to get him over this anxiety hurdle, and if anything's going to get him back to health quickly, it's going to be the fact that he has already gone through the worst."

