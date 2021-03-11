Kenneth Branagh dirigerà la biopic sui Bee Gees

Il regista prende il timone del prossimo progetto (ancora senza titolo) della Paramount Pictures.
Kenneth Branagh to direct Bee Gees biopic
Kenneth Branagh has signed up to direct a biopic about the Bee Gees.
Cover Video STUDIO
The film will follow the lives of brothers Barry, Maurice and Robin Gibb from their humble beginnings to pop superstardom