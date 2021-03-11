Russia and China Agree to Build Research Station on the Moon

The two countries' space agencies signed an agreement on Tuesday with the goal of creating a joint lunar research station.

According to officials, the International Lunar Research Station (ILRS) would be "open to all interested countries and international partners,".

"strengthen scientific research exchanges, and promote humanity’s exploration and use of outer space for peaceful purpose[s].".

The ILRS is a comprehensive scientific experiment base with the capability of long-term autonomous operation, .., CNSA Statement, via Space.com.

... built on the lunar surface and/or [in] lunar orbit that will carry out multi-disciplinary and multi-objective scientific research activities .., CNSA Statement, via Space.com.

... such as lunar exploration and utilization, lunar-based observation, basic scientific experiment[s] and technical verification, CNSA Statement, via Space.com.

A specific timeline of completion of the ILRS was not released