Thursday, March 11, 2021

Police officer leaps into river to save drowning man in eastern China

A police officer jumped into a river to rescue a drowning man in eastern China.

The video, filmed in the city of Quzhou in Zhejiang Province on March 7, shows a 59-year-old man struggling to stay above the water's surface.

A police officer named Xu Fangjun was seen taking off his clothes, climbing over the guardrails and jumping into the water with a lifebuoy to save the man.

After the man being rescued, he was sent to hospital for treatment.

According to reports, the man was a villager who lives nearby and accidentally fell into the river while on a walk.

Fortunately, the man was not injured seriously.

The video was provided by local media with permission.

