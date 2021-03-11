The Patio Furniture Seen in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Interview with Oprah Sold Out

If you've been eyeing the patio furniturefrom the Prince Harry and Meghan Markleinterview with Oprah, you're not alone.Experts say that the furniture is partof Christopher Knight Home Collection.And viewers were quick to purchase theset, which has now sold out on Amazon,Wayfair, Target, and Overstock.The patio chairs are made from acaciawood and have plastic rattan woven sides.They also feature water-resistant whitecushions that instantly make them feellight and bright for relaxing outdoors.Each chair measures 27.50 inches wide by34.4 inches tall, and the set retails for $554.Although they're currently not available,you can add them to your wishlistand upgrade your patio later