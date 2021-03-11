Denmark and Norway Suspend AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine

The countries have suspended the vaccine due to a possibly deadly side effect.

There have been several cases of people developing blood clots after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine.

One case resulted in a death in Denmark.

Denmark’s health authority said the vaccine will be halted for at least 14 days while an investigation takes place.

.

Norwegian officials echoed Denmark’s decision, saying they must react to reports of the side effect.

AstraZeneca has since released a statement saying the vaccine has been “extensively studied” and that the shot is “generally well-tolerated.” .

It is unclear if Denmark and Norway’s decisions are based on the same data that caused five EU countries to suspend a specific AstraZeneca batch.

.

That batch caused two people to develop blood clots after being vaccinated.

.

1 million doses were distributed to 17 EU countries.