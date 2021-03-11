Skip to main content
Global Edition
Thursday, March 11, 2021

Huge fire engulfs 26-storey building in Shijiazhuang, China

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 01:14s 0 shares 1 views
Huge fire engulfs 26-storey building in Shijiazhuang, China
Huge fire engulfs 26-storey building in Shijiazhuang, China

A huge fire engulfed a 26-storey building in Shijiazhuang, China, on Tuesday (March 9).

According to reports, the fire started on the ground floor before spreading.

A huge fire engulfed a 26-storey building in Shijiazhuang, China, on Tuesday (March 9).

According to reports, the fire started on the ground floor before spreading.

The filmer told Newsflare: "I came out of the nearby Bei Guo mall grocery store and it was the centre of attention.

After lunch I had some free time so I went to watch the fire and took more photos and video clips." The 111.6-metre-high building with 622 apartments was built in 2003.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

There were no reports of casualties.

Advertisement

Related news coverage

Huge fire engulfs Chinese high-rise

Huge fire engulfs Chinese high-rise

Beijing (AFP) March 9, 2021

A huge fire engulfed a 26-storey office block in northern China Tuesday, with TV footage..

Terra Daily

You might like