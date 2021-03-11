Huge fire engulfs 26-storey building in Shijiazhuang, China

According to reports, the fire started on the ground floor before spreading.

A huge fire engulfed a 26-storey building in Shijiazhuang, China, on Tuesday (March 9).

According to reports, the fire started on the ground floor before spreading.

The filmer told Newsflare: "I came out of the nearby Bei Guo mall grocery store and it was the centre of attention.

After lunch I had some free time so I went to watch the fire and took more photos and video clips." The 111.6-metre-high building with 622 apartments was built in 2003.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

There were no reports of casualties.