Huge fire engulfs 26-storey building in Shijiazhuang, China

A huge fire engulfed a 26-storey building in Shijiazhuang, China, on Tuesday (March 9).
According to reports, the fire started on the ground floor before spreading.
The filmer told Newsflare: "I came out of the nearby Bei Guo mall grocery store and it was the centre of attention.
After lunch I had some free time so I went to watch the fire and took more photos and video clips." The 111.6-metre-high building with 622 apartments was built in 2003.
The cause of the fire is being investigated.
There were no reports of casualties.
A 26-storey office building caught fire in northern China.
Beijing (AFP) March 9, 2021
A huge fire engulfed a 26-storey office block in northern China Tuesday, with TV footage..