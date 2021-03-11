Gov. Ron DeSantis announces expansion of Walgreens locations in Florida offering COVID-19 vaccine (26 minutes)

Gov.
Ron DeSantis was in Jacksonville where he announced Walgreens sites offering the vaccine will expand from 12 to 97 stores in Florida.
Gov.
Ron DeSantis was in Jacksonville where he announced Walgreens sites offering the vaccine will expand from 12 to 97 stores in Florida.
Governor Ron DeSantis announced CVS Health will administer COVID-19 vaccines at 76 additional CVS Pharmacy locations across..
Gov. Ron DeSantis says 56 more Publix pharmacies in Florida will serve as COVID-19 vaccine sites.