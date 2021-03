Joseph Suppa, 65, died in the hospital after he was pulled from his burning car following a crash in Utica Tuesday night.

Suppa was pulled from his burning car on tuesday evening after the car went off the road in the wooded area near the intersection of albany street and south park drive.

He was rushed to st elizabeth medical center.... but died from his injuries.

The circumstances surrounding the crash are still under investigation.

