Hawaii stream roars down hillside during floods

Hawaii suffered severe floods after heavy rain blocked roads and caused landslides.

Footage shows water roaring down a hillside next to the Garden of Eden Arboretum and Botanical Garden in Haiku on March 9.

The National Weather Service issued evacuation orders to residents living downstream of Kaupakalua Dam in Haiku, Hawaii after seeing rainfall at one to two inches per hour.

Roads were flooded and blocked after streams overflowed.

Officials said that the stream levels were rising following the deluge.

Flash flood warnings were issued in Pukalani, Makawao, Haiku and Pauwela area.

More than 26,000 people and 10,000 households are estimated to be within the flood warning areas.