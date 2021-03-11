Afghan National Defence and Security Forces Day observed at Afghanistan Embassy in Delhi

Afghan National Defence and Security Forces Day was observed at Afghanistan Embassy in the national capital on March 11.

Afghanistan Ambassador-designate to India, Farid Mamundzay, Director General of Military Intelligence, Lt General Sanjeev Sharma, and Afghanistan Embassy the Military Attache Karimullah Karim were present at the event.

While speaking at the event, Military Attache Karim, said, "Only last year Afghan National Army has independently launched nearly 3000 independent operations and contacted almost 500 air assault to prevent terrorist attacks.

All of these achievements were not possible without international support in addition to equipment, training provided by our NATO alliance and complimented by India had a crucial importance in our achievement."