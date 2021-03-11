COVID-19 piñata beaten by vaccinated seniors

A coronavirus-themed piñata took a bashing at this senior residence in Virginia Beach.
Watch the festive video, filmed at Westminster-Canterbury on Chesapeake Bay, after nearly all of the elderly residents completed their COVID-19 vaccination.
The senior living community says that 99 percent of its residents have received the COVID-19 vaccine.
