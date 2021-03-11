Here’s How to Realistically Cut Back on Sugar

According to registered dietitian, author and TV personality Ellie Krieger, most people would benefit from reducing their sugar intake.

Thankfully, Krieger says there’s “no reason to go cold turkey.” .

Here are six ways to realistically cut back on sugar.

1.

Make more conscientious decisions when it comes to natural sugar vs added sugar.

2.

Focus on eating whole foods and ingredients that add sweet flavors.

3.

Find the main source of sugar in your diet and swap it for something healthier, but just as satisfying.

4.

Make sure you’re eating regular, balanced meals throughout the day.

5.

Understand that artificial sweeteners aren’t always a healthy alternative.

6.

Take time to think about why you’re eating a particular sweet and whether it will really make you feel good.