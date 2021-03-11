Missing Sarah Everard: Key Events in Her Disappearance

Police continue to question a serving police officer on suspicion of murder, after human remains were found in the hunt for missing Sarah Everard.

The Metropolitan Police officer was held over the 33-year-old’s disappearance.

A woman in her 30s was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Marketing executive Ms Everard vanished while walking home from a friend's flat in south London on Wednesday March 3.

She is thought to have walked through Clapham Common towards her house in Brixton.

A vigil titled "Reclaim these streets" has been organised on Facebook and is due to take place at Clapham Common bandstand at 6pm on Saturday.

Report by Avagninag.

