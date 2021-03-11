Daily Dividend Report: INTC,TGT,ZBH,STWD,JCI

The dividend will be payable on June 1, 2021, to stockholders of record on May 7, 2021.

Intel today announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.3475 per share, $1.39 per share on an annual basis, on the company's common stock.

The board of directors of Target has declared a quarterly dividend of 68 cents per common share.

The dividend is payable June 10, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business May 19, 2021.

The 2nd quarter dividend will be the company's 215th consecutive dividend paid since October 1967 when the company became publicly held.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, a global leader in musculoskeletal healthcare, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved the payment of a quarterly cash dividend to stockholders for the first quarter of 2021.

The cash dividend of $0.24 per share is payable on or about April 30, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 29, 2021.

Starwood Property Trust today announced that the Company's Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.48 per share of common stock for the quarter ending March 31, 2021.

The dividend is payable on April 15, 2021 to stockholders of record as of March 31, 2021.

The Johnson Controls International Board of Directors today approved an increase to its regular annual cash dividend to $1.08 per common share from $1.04 previously, representing a payout ratio of approximately 42 percent.

The increase will be effective beginning with the fiscal second quarter dividend payment of $0.27 per share, which was declared today and will be payable on April 16, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 22, 2021.

Johnson Controls has paid a consecutive dividend since 1887.