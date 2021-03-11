Michelle Obama Says She Is 'Moving Towards Retirement'

The former first lady made the comments in a new interview with 'People' magazine.

Michelle said that she and her husband, former President Barack Obama, are focused on "developing the next generation of leaders through the Obama Foundation.".

We're building the foundation for somebody else to continue the work so we can retire and be with each other, Michelle Obama, via BBC.

Barack can golf too much, and I can tease him about golfing too much because he's got nothing else to do, Michelle Obama, via BBC.

She also delved deeper into her recent admission of experiencing "low-grade depression" during this pandemic.

That was during a time when a lot of hard stuff was going on [...] Depression is understandable during these times, Michelle Obama, via BBC.

Michelle will soon star in a Netflix children's show that centers on cooking at home