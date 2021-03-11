Family of Sarah Everard pay tribute to her as ‘shining example to us all’
Family of Sarah Everard pay tribute to her as ‘shining example to us all’

The family of Sarah Everard have paid tribute to her as a “shining example to us all”, describing her as a daughter and sister who “brought so much joy to our lives”.In a statement released on their behalf by the Metropolitan Police, the 33-year-old marketing executive’s family appealed for information to help the force’s investigation.