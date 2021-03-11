Pet of the Week: # four

"here's a live look at the caveman welcome back to newswatch 12 and let's meet our pet of the week!

This gorgeous hunk of kitty is # four .

He is 8 years old and just one of the sweetest 17 pound cats you will meet.

He has lost a pound since he came in and is on weight management food to help slim him down a little more.

For any of you that don't know: when you that don't for any of you that don't know: when you adopt from us we have a policy in place that we will take our cats back at any time for any reason.

We just ask that you call us to arrange the return.

If someone develops an allergy or you are just unable to care for the kitty anymore, please call us so